Bala seeks FG’s interventions on health care in Bauchi



Governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed has requested the federal ministry of health to bring more interventions to the state in order to boost health care delivery services for the citizens.



He made the request Friday when he visited the minister of health Dr. Osaghie Ehanire in Abuja in furtherance of his stakeholders engagement aimed at facilitating the socio-economic development of the state.



According to the governor, the visit was to afford him the opportunity to strengthen the working relationship between Bauchi state government and the federal ministry of health.



The governor congratulated the minister and the federal government on Nigeria being a “Polio free nation in recent time.



Bala solicited support of the ministry for the development and expansion of health care delivery in Bauchi state through advancing the capacity of health workers in both general hospitals and primary healthcare centres.



He informed the minister that Bauchi state is the only state in the north east that allocates 15% of its yearly budget to the health sector in line with the “Abuja Declaration”



He also invited the minister to the forthcoming health summit in the state.

Responding, the minister Dr. Osaghie Ehanire lauded governor Bala for providing the required support to the health sector.



He assured of a continued support of the federal ministry of health to the state government to assist in achieving its goals in health sector.

