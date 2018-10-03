Bala targets cup victory with Kwara United

Coach Abubakar Bala has said he hopes to go all the way and win this year’s Aiteo Cup with Kwara United after he narrowly missed out on the top prize with Niger Tornadoes last year.

Tornadoes lost on penalties to Akwa United in last year’s cup final.

Kwara United will have to go past Katsina United in Lagos to reach the semifinal of the Aiteo Cup.

“I want to surpass what I did last year with Niger Tornadoes,” declared coach Bala.

“The players have the quality and attitude to do it.” Kwara United beat Katsina United 3-1 in Ilorin in the NPFL this past season.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

