Bala to Dogara: You’re out for cheap blackmail

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Tuesday countered all the allegations leveled against him by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, saying the politician is rooting for cheap blackmail.

Dogara, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently, in his resignation letter, accused the governor of mis-governance.

The governor in a statement issued in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado, however said Dogara’s allegations were the height of mischief, noting that the ex-speaker was capitalising on the ‘short’ delay in salary payment in the state to make political capital from it.

Mohammed said: “It is the height of mischief for Dogara to seek to make political capital out of the recent short delay; caused by the ongoing verification aimed at harmonising the payrolls and eliminating ghost workers.”

“Though we inherited two months arrears of salaries, our track record of prompt payment of salaries both at the state and local government levels, has earned us the confidence and respect of workers in the state.

“This stabilisation of salaries has been achieved by rebuilding a robust cash flow system using tax refunds from the federal government and blocking leakages such as contract inflation and other bogus expenditure through which the state was being haemorrhage during the immediate past administration.

“Unless Hon. Dogara is afflicted by incurable selective amnesia, he could not have forgotten, just under one year, that Bauchi state was the first to implement the minimum wage in the North-east zone, for workers between levels 1 and 6.

“The allegation of outsourcing of salaries is a figment of the imagination of Dogara who has just chosen to be mischievous by creating issues that do not exist.’’

The governor also denied the existence of N4.6billion loan in the state, saying he was not aware of Dogara’s claim.

“In this again, Dogara is being dishonest. First, we wish to state categorically that there was no N4.6 billion loan. Perhaps, Hon. Dogara is privy to something else that we are not aware of.

“Be that as it may, the state government only adopted the well-known contract financing approach to handle an immediate need without piling too much pressure on our cash flow. The practice, however, is that the bank granting the loan, decides the mode of disbursement, to ensure that goods and services are delivered,’’ Mohammed said.

Mohammed added that all the contracts awarded by his government followed due process, stating that he had ensured prudency in the spending of government’s money.

He said: “When Hon. Dogara claims that the state is not observing extant rules in the award of contracts, we ask; which extant rules? The established Government Extant Rules or Dogara Personal Rules?”

“We can say, without any fear of contradiction, that award of contracts in the state has followed due process. In fact, rather than inflate, one cardinal principle of this administration has been to ensure judicious application of resources through cost reduction without mortgaging the quality of work done.

“That was why, very early in the life of this administration, we engaged Engr. Emeka Ezeh, aka “Mr. Due Process”, a man whose antecedents are well known to Hon. Dogara, to create for the state, a pricing index within global best practices.

“Contrary to Hon. Dogara’s claim, the Bauchi state government did not break any rules by paying mobilisation fees to contractors. It is normal for contractors to be given mobilisation which can be recovered in the life of the contract.’’

On the traditional rulers, the governor said under his watch, no state monarch was treated with odium, saying he was used to Dogara’s penchant for mischief.

“We make bold to say that no traditional ruler has been treated with “odium” since the inception of this administration. We are used to Hon. Dogara’s penchant for mischief,’’ the governor said.