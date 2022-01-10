Bala urges citizens not to vote non-indigene as governor

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed over the weekend warned citizens of the state against voting into power non indigenes of the state, especially those coming from neighbouring countries to claim indigeneship of the state.

The governor gave the warning while addressing PDP ward leaders in Alkaleri local government area of the state at an interactive session with them held in the area.

Governor Bala said citizens of the state must desist from electing non-indigenes into elective positions, especially the office of the governor, to avoid underperformance.

According to him, electing indigenes into elective positions would enable them be interacting with their constituents to solve their major challenges so as to meet their yearning and aspirations.

“I want to warn the people of Bauchi state against electing non indigenes, especially those coming from Camaroun as they don’t have anything to offer for your development.

“If they can come for business, we will welcome them but not for politics because politics is for people who know the values of their people.”

Governor Bala, who appreciated the PDP ward leaders in Alkaleri local government area for their support to his administration, enjoined them to sustain the tempo for the success of the PDP-led government in the state.

