Bala visits scene of religious crisis in Warji over blasphemy

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Saturday visited the scene of religious crisis in Warji Local Government Area of the state over blasphemy allegation where he expressed his sadness over the incident.



Addressing people of Warji both Christians and Muslims, Governor Bala emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence among the people of the area regardless of their religious differences for the maintenance of peace and security.



According to him, Warji local government has been known for peace and stressed the need people not to use their religious to cause crisis.



“Religion is very close to peoples’ hearts. It is very uncivilised to joke about each others’ religions.We know that there are Christians and Muslims in Warji. Those of us who are 60 years old never heard of a crisis in Warji before this time. I must commend religious leaders, traditional leaders and security personnel for putting up a combined effort that lead to quenching of the violence.



“I will not spare anyone found making attempts to cause trouble. My administration has a special regard for peace and religious tolerance and I will not fold up my arms to allow unpatriotic people to cause trouble in any part of the state.” he said



The governor who said the state government in collaboration with security agencies has set up an investigation panel to identify the culprits in order to serve as detterent to others, warned that government will not allow individuals or groups to work against the peace and security of the state.



On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda said investigation is ongoing, adding that Bauchi police command has deployed all tactical teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts had brought the situation under control.



The Commissioner of Police reiterated the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths and urged religious, community laders and elders to caution youths to desist from anything that could temper with the security of their areas.

