In Bauchi, Bala votes, expresses confidence of winning 2023 governorship election

The Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Saturday voted at his Bakin Duste polling unit 008 in company with his wife, Aisha Bala Mohammed at about 11:20 am, with a warning to the Nigeria AirForce against interfering in the electoral process in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote, the governor expressed concern with helicopter hovering and flying low in communities in his Alkaleri local government area, saying it was not fair.

“Left for me I did not want any Air Force personnel to participate in the election because a former Chief of Air Force is competing with me, I don’t want him to be given undue advantage and latitude.

“l have been complained of over militarisation of the electoral process and l have complained to Mr President, I have complained to all the security agencies.

“l am ready to accept whatever fate comes to me but certainly it is not fair for the Air Force to be hovering around people knowing fully well that they are already on one side, the side of the APC Gubernatorial candidate who had never hidden his desire and penchant for militarisation, but certainly everything is fine now,” he said.

The governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state and expressed satisfaction with the general peaceful atmosphere.

“Everything is peaceful and people are looking so joyous and exhilarated and l feel that this is the kind of situation we need all over the country, people exercising their universal suffrage without any hindrance, without any acrimony, without any conflict. We are grateful to God and we are ready to accept the outcome and are willing to do anything to ensure that the election is peaceful and the outcome is acceptable,” he said.

