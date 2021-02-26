 Bala vs Ortom: Former Bauchi gov. calls for calm

The immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has called for calm over the ongoing war of words between Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Barr. Abubakar who made the appeal while addressing journalists, Thursday cautioned that “such war of words is capable of pitching both states against each other, as well as undermining national security, given the current mood of the country”.

“A further escalation could strain the cordial relationship enjoyed over the ages by the good people of both states, he said.

“As leaders, our utterances could inspire, incite or go a long way in shaping the thought and actions of our people. I therefore appeal for calm between my two brothers, he said.

Barr. Abubakar who condemned criminality by any ethnic group, called for collective response to the menace of farmer – herder conflict and insecurity in general, maintaining that “the times are very unusual and the scale and complexity of these criminalities, require collective and coherence of efforts by all States to support the Federal Government in the response”

He continued “such approach will not only prevent conflict and save lives, but also open possibilities for greater development of Agriculture across Nigeria”

While commiserating with those who lost loved ones, property and livestock to farmer – herder crisis in recent past, Barr. Abubakar called for greater citizens cooperation with Government in the fight against insecurity, and expressed hope and confidence that the Buhari led APC Government would certainly surmount the current challenges and lead Nigeria to greater heights