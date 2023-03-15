Balarabe leads government delegation to Southern Kaduna, condemns renewed killings

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has led Kaduna state government’s delegation to Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA), following the attacks which led to the loss of several lives, and injuries to many others.

The deputy governor conveyed the condolences of the Kaduna state government and condemned the killings in strong terms, when she arrived the palace of the Agwatyap, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya.

She further stated that the state government had since last week been working with the military and other security agencies on the unfortunate situation.

She directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to carry out an immediate assessment and provide assistance to the affected citizens.

In his response, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya thanked the deputy governor and the government of Kaduna state for the visit.

He expressed sadness over the violent attacks which he described as shocking, coming after a period of relative peace amidst many spirited efforts by well-meaning individuals to promote peaceful co-existence among all people living in the chiefdom.

The Administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, and the Chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Mr. Francis Sani, were in attendance.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

