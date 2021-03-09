Balarabe Musa’s political ideology will never be forgotten – CNPP

National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) Hon. Adekunle Omo-Aje has assured Nigerians that the political ideology of late ex-governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, will not be forgotten, rather, it would remain a reference point for better Nigeria.

Speaking when he led a delegation of members of Coalition of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) to the residence of the late political icon on Tuesday, Omo-Aje recalled the numerous contributions of the deceased to Nigeria’s democracy, while hailing his meritorious service to the state and Nigeria during his lifetime.

Omo-Aje, who succeeded Musa as the national Chairman of the CNPP, lauded the achievements of the deceased politician when he led the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), while reassuring that he would continue from where the Musa stopped.

Describing the late politician as a political icon of his time, Omoaje noted that the forthrightness of Musa should be emulated by all politicians of the present generation.

He called on all politicians to learn from the life and times of Balarabe Musa and live uprightly as he did during his days on earth.

The AA Chairman also called on the Kaduna state and federal government to immortalise the late politician in recognition of his meritorious service to the state and the nation at large.

The CNPP Chairman said he was in Kaduna to pay his last respect to his mentor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s widow, who died when he was not in the country. He described the demise of Balarabe Musa as a great loss not only to his family, Kaduna state but to Nigeria.

“When Baba was alive, it was his custom that everybody be inclusive politically even if you’re a student or market women leaders. He would like you to have your say on who governs you, whether you’re educated or illiterate. It is only CNPP that will allow us to have these people in the group, hence my visit today to meet with them.

“I want leaders of all political parties, associations and like minded groups to come back stronger and even do it better than what we inherited from our mentor whom all of us happens to be his political children as the national chairman of Coalition of Nigeria Political Parties, (CNPP),” he said

Omo-Aje on arrival at the residence in Kaduna was received by one of the sons of the deceased, Alhaji Kazeem Balarabe Musa.

He expressed his gratitude to the CNPP Chairman for the condolence.

