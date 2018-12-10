Bale beauty ensures Madrid edge past Huesca



Gareth Bale ended his longest La Liga goal drought by scoring the winner as Real Madrid clinched a fourth successive victory with a 1-0 win over rock-bottom Huesca.



The Wales international scored his first league goal in 802 minutes of football to give Santiago Solari’s men the lead at El Alcoraz and they withstood some nervous moments to emerge with all three points.



La Liga debutants Huesca went into the game without a victory since the opening day of the season but they restricted the European champions to a season-low of two first-half shots.





