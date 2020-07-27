Glasgow Rangers of Scotland Sweat Merchant, Steven Gerrard, is on top of the world for the acquisition of Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun ahead of the Scottish Premiership.

The former Liverpool of England legend believes he has hooked a major asset for his squad ahead in readiness for next season.

Gerrard while unveiling Balogun at Ewood Park, believes the former Wigan Athletic of England defender will excel alongside the Nigerian trio of Joe Aribo, Sheyi Ojo and Malcolm Ebiowei in the club that also recently had on their cards the duo of Sadiq Umar and Ovie Ejaria.

After confirming the surprisingly speedy deal for Balogun, with an option of extending it for a further 12 months, Gerrard admitted he had been looking to add defensive cover to his squad since losing Nikola Katic to a serious knee injury and stressed that he is very excited to hook the experienced Germany-born former Brighton of England ace.

Gerrard said: “I am pleased to secure the signature of Leon. He is an experienced centre half, who will add strength and depth to our squad. His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders.

“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan. So, he will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”