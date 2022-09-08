Bama: Zulum gifts N14.5m, 1,366 bags of food to volunteers fighting Boko Haram 



The Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has distributed N14, 580.000 and 683 bags of food to volunteers helping the military to fight Boko Haram in Bama town.



Zulum has been in Bama in the last three days for humanitarian and developmental activities.

The governor addressed the volunteers Wednesday night around the Shehu of Bama’s palace.

The volunteers comprised of 313 members of the Civilian JTF, 105 hunters, 155 local vigilantes and 110 members of a border vigilante group called ‘Kesh-Kesh’.



Of the 683 volunteers, the governor directed the release of N250, 000 to each of their four leaders and N20,000 each to 679 members.

Governor Zulum also distributed two bags of rice and maize to each of 683 volunteers, making 1,366 bags in total.

The governor added a gallon of cooking oil and 10 yards of brocade to each of the 683 volunteers.



The governor said: “Please accept from me, the deepest gratitude of government and the entire people of Borno state for your unquantifiable sacrifices that cannot be paid by any amount of money or material things.



“Many of your colleagues gave their lives for us to gain the peace we are enjoying today. Many of you have taken the highest risks of going to battle fronts, leaving your loved ones and the comfort of your homes,” Zulum said.

