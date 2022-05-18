Bamalli to Zazzau emirate: N21m Jama’atu college cheque in protective custody 

The Emir of Zazzau, Kaduna state, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has denied allegation that as grand patron of Jama’atu Nasril Islam Zazzau emirate chapter that he pocketed a cheque of N21million issued as compensation for Jama’atu College of Arabic Studies located at Kofar Kona by the Federal Ministry of Transport.

The denial is contained in a statement by Wazirin Zazzau, Khadija Muhammadu Inuwa Aminu, dated May 17, 2022 made available to journalists, which went viral.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform the general public that Zazzau Emirate is not unaware of the general concern and worry of the good people of Zazzau Emirate, friends and associates over the above posting through the social media.

“We are using the same media to assure all that the Emirate will come up with all facts and figures on the matter at a later time when such information will not be subjudice.

“However, the public may wish to know that there were four (4) groups contesting the ownership of the compensation on the affected buildings at Jama’atu College Kofar Kona, Zaria and in order to forestall any breach of Law and Order, the Emirate had to intervene by collecting the cheque and keeping it in its custody until after the court would have made appropriate ruling on the matter.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

