BAN on break: Assessing Bello’s legacies



Aspirants for Nigeria’s presidency have begun moves to enter Aso Rock come 2023. With President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term coming to an end, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in search of a personality that could withstand the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



In the APC, the only person to have openly declared interest for the presidency is the Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. The supporters of Yahaya Bello are of the opinion that being the youngest governor of APC in his second term, he stands a better chance to flag the party whose structure was hijacked by the governors’ wing from the Adams Oshiomhole’s crisis-led NWC.







The truth however is that Bello remains the luckiest Nigerian to have emerged the youngest governor of a state in Nigeria and history will forever remember him.

It is obvious that many powerful personalities in APC have nurtured ambitions for the presidency of Nigeria under the party, many of whom have begun moves to put their aspirations to test. To some other personalities in the party, their fate is hinged on the party’s decision on the purported zoning arrangement which the party has been critical of.

All over the country, there have been calls for a change in leadership for the inclusion of youth in governance. These calls are coming from the youth who realised how impactful they have been since the memorial #EndSARs movement where they overwhelmed the Buhari administration by their agitating postures despite being without a leadership.

.It was Bello who later volunteered himself as the leader of the EndSARs and called on the youth to sheath their swords. He made the admonition.



while addressing the Kogi wing of the movement albeit recruited from the GYB Praise Group because, actually, nobody could dare protest in Kogi under a government that once threatened to treat protesting state undergraduate students “like common criminals.”



The above is not intended to berate Bello’s respect for human rights and not even his legacy in the proscription of ASUU, Kogi State University chapter till date. The divide and rule tactics that dogged the university association could exculpate him from any responsibility



Obviously, a personality in presidential race of Nigeria is not one to be taken for a joke when in the ruling party or main opposition. He definitely has his backups, his reservoir of support perhaps something to be bargained. Bello’s hope is on the youth! Those he volunteered to lead during the #EndSARs protest and those in his government. Let it be made clear, this piece too is spirited from a youthful mind but the one with conscience and critical of inconsiderate decisions. Whether you like it or not, Bello is contesting for Nigeria’s president, at least for now.



Honestly, Bello’s presidential aspiration must be admired by all especially those from Kogi state. His courage is a hope that the youth in Nigeria could dare confront the old in the face by demanding their rightful place. Another pointer to his aspiration is that it integrates the middle bet region by considering themselves as northerners although Dr. Bukola Saraki had proved the same point before in the opposition party.



Bello’s aspiration for the country’s presidency should also be subjected to the test of merits because the position of president of the country is highly exalted, requiring array of qualities including the track records of the aspiring figures. Being a second term governor of Kogi state, Bello’s democratic credential is open for scrutiny vis-à-vis his personality, style of governance and his achievements.

Across Kogi state, Bello is widely rated as the worst governor ever produced in the state even when his administration had self-acclaimed achievements that surpass the previous administration of the opposition government in the state. In democracy, everyone is entitled to his view and those were the opinions of people in the state and government, respectively.

But in fairness, Bello has recorded many achievements in diverse sectors of the state. On security, for instance, he has received several awards.

Kogi has been relatively peaceful compared to the situation before Bello became governor. Except during a resurgence period of his re-election where late Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh, a woman leader of the opposition party, was murdered by thugs allegedly belonging to the ruling APC. Although those thugs had been given light punishment by the court, restitution of the properties destroyed for the victim’s family has never seen ight of day.

Mrs. Abuh was roasted to ashes inside her house at Ochadamu in Ofu local government area of the state. The family recently cried out to the government for assistance to rebuild their house where Salome was burnt. Seeing the display of humanity on the part of the state deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja, in a house he built, furnished and donated to the family of his assassinated Boss Ejura recently, we hope similar gestures would be extended to Mrs. Abuh’s family.

During the re-election of Bello, especially in Kogi east, many violent attacks were credited to the activities of APC led government supporters while the helicopter warfare in Kogi west especially in Lokoja has earned Bello administration the slogan of “ta-ta-ta-ta”, symbolising sound of rifles which he was alleged to have personally chanted same during the re-election campaign of the incumbent governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu.

On infrastructure, Bello’s best may not be good enough but he has completed the only road linking the entire Kogi east begun by his predecessors. He similarly rehabilitated roads and constructed new ones in other parts of the state.

Bello administration established a new state university in Osara even when the existing Kogi State University, Anyigba is said to be underfunded. College of Medicine which lost accreditation in the state university, Anyigba is said to have been set for about N2 billion as take-off in the new university. One wonders the need for another institution of similar purposes in face of poor finances.

Interestingly, the Bello administration is the most youth dominated among the states of the federation even when their youthful exhibition is rarely seen but on social media singing praises of invisible progress. Apology to some, Bello is giving the state’s capital city Ganaja Junction a face lift by an overhead bridge.

The above legacies are not limited to the numerous Bello’s track records as governor. He believes, like many of his die-hard-youth-supporters, to be on the edge of victory but he has been standing on only one self-funding platform to take him to Aso Rock and that is the Bello Ambassadors for Nigeria (BAN). BAN has not been seen nor heard lately which many have mistaken to be a break perhaps retirement but no one prays as its name implies, to ban Bello from becoming Nigeria’s president come 2023

Otiwe writes from Abuja via [email protected] / 08064188686

