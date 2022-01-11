Ban on donkey hide for export will only be lifted if… – NAQS

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has stressed that donkey hide remains on the export prohibition list.

According to the Service, resumption of the certification of the commodity for export hinges on the rebound of the Nigerian donkey herd which is classified as an endangered species.

A statement by the Controller General of NAQS Dr. Vincent Isegbe, on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that it is working in collaboration with relevant associations to restocking donkeys through breeding and ranching in order to put the animals beyond the threat of extinction.

Dr. Isegbe added that the government would consider delisting donkey hides from the contraband category when the stock of donkey in the country begins to increase.

“The decline of the donkey population in Nigeria was driven by surging demand for Donkey Hide in Asia. The product is used in making potions and items presumed to have therapeutic and cosmetic value,” he said.



Related

No tags for this post.