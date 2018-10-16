Ban on public procession still in force – Plateau govt

The Plateau state government has said the ban on public processions in the state is still in force.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati yesterday reminded the citizens of the ban and warned against flouting it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that protests have continued in some parts of the state as fallout of the local government elections held on October 10.

Following the announcement of the results, irate youths burnt down the house of the caretaker chairman of Bassa local government area, Sarah Bali, alleging election rigging.

There was also protest in Mangu LGA over alleged manipulation of election results.

The elections were conducted in 13 of the 17 LGAs of the state.

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASEIC) on Thursday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of 11 chairmanship seats.

Elections in Langtang North and Mangu councils were declared inconclusive as the Peoples Democratic Party rejected the outcome of the polls describing it as fraudulent.

Last Thursday, irate youth protested the alleged refusal of the electoral body to release the election results.

“Government wishes to remind citizens that the ban on public procession in all parts of the state is still in force,” Dati said in his statement.

“Consequently, no persons should engage in any form of protest until further notice.

“By this notice, members of the public are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the ban.

“This is to prevent miscreants and unpatriotic elements from hijacking any protest to further inflict pain and hardship on innocent citizens,’’ he said.

Dati stated that an election petitions tribunal and an appeal committee for the local government elections had been set up by the chief judge of the state, Justice Yakubu Dakwak.

He said that the tribunal and the appeal committee were to deal with any petition that might arise from the recently concluded peaceful polls in the 13 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner advised all aggrieved candidates to approach the tribunal rather than seeking self-help through protest.

He, however, expressed the government’s appreciation of the democratic right of citizens to protest but said the administration also had a duty to protect lives and property.

Dati solicited the cooperation and support of citizens to ensure that politicians do not use them to destabilize the state for their selfish ends.

