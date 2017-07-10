Ban on rice importation and global trade politics

FRIDAY AGBOSEINA, look at the ban on rice importation and the politics of global trade vis-a-vis the policy environment on rice production in the country.

It is apparent that one of the greatest challenges to the development of Nigeria’s rice subsector is international trade politics that often play out and leads to policy inconsistency by governments. Th is trade politics comes from domestic collaborators who fi nd themselves in the corridors of power and infl uence. Th is was again demonstrated recently using some online media that the Nigeria Customs Service has lifted the ban on rice importation through land borders which was later refuted by the authority of the Service.

Before the offi cial position of the Service was made public, the news threw the members of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria off balance since it wasn’t the fi rst experience of policy reversal by government. In 2005, the Presidential Initiative on Rice Production was inaugurated to ensure that by 2008; about 3 million hectares of land would have been under rice cultivation. Th is was to make the country self-suffi cient in rice production and export as result of which a 10% rice-levy account surcharge on imports was introduced.

Th e fund was to promote value chain in rice production by facilitating irrigation development, mechanization, processing, and input supply among others. Unfortunately, some countries that have turned Nigeria into a dumping ground to their rice allegedly frustrated the process. Th e levy was said to have suff er serious opposition from some Asian exporting countries like Th ailand, China, Indonesia, and Bangkok including the United States. Th ere is no doubt that as laudable as the rice prohibition policy on import through land border is, government needs to exalt a lot of political will to succeed because of the politics in international trade.

Five Asian countries namely India, Indonesia, Th ailand, China and Bangkok including United States constitute 60% of world rice export in which Nigeria is their major market. Th e policy will be seen as a major challenge to their rice market. Already, there are attempt to sabotage government policy which RIFAN is closing watching. Th is is said to be coming through collaboration between some Nigerian rice importers and their Asian partners both of whom have fallen out of business under the new policy on rice import prohibition. According to Alhaji Goronyo, Indians that operate rice business in Nigeria collaborate with our people to smuggle rice into the country. He further stated that the association is aware. Perhaps, the battle line has been drawn between rice farmers and international rice traders that are bent to frustrate the policy using every means. Th e recent anti-prohibition news went wire and through RIFAN and their members off balance.

Th is prompted an emergency meeting by RIFAN executives and consequently paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bello Hamid, who then refuted the allegation that there is no going back on the ban policy of government. Th ose behind the policy opposition are hinging their argument that domestic production cannot meet consumers demand in the country. Th ey assert that there is 1.3 million metric tons defi cit between domestic supply and demand for rice which needs to be fi lled through import. Th is RIFAN says is false and argues that Nigeria is producing more than enough for consumption and exporting the excess to neighbouring countries on daily basis.

Th ough the country’s rice consumption rate is said to be about 6.5 million metric tons annually, a single state like Kebbi produces over 1.5 million metric tons annually leaving the balance for other states such as Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ekiti, Jigawa, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Kogi and others. From all indications, the rice policy under Buhari administration is likely to succeed as a result of the patriotic zeal of the current Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe who incidentally is a farmer and understands commodities trade politics at the world market. Beside, the leadership of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria under Alhaji Aminu Goronyo in an interview with Blueprint declared plainly that “we are aware and we are not going to take it easy with them”. I

t is true that Nigeria has been a victim of global rice trade even when it has huge opportunities of becoming a major world exporter. Despite all the ecological advantages for farming rice thrice a year and across the country, Nigeria is the world number two importer of rice after China. Th e Asian countries took advantage of Nigeria’s inconsistency in policy implementation to turn the country into a major dumping ground for what many now refer to as ‘cancerous’ rice. Before now, Nigeria’s annual rice import was on the average of 3 million metric tons only recently surpassed by China who is a major producer but has an annual import fi gure on the average of 4.7 million metric tons. One of the agenda of Chief Audu Ogbe is to see that by 2018, the country becomes an exporter of rice and that the importation of rice will become unprofi table.

However, the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo believes that this goal has already been achieved in 2017 ahead of 2018 as it is now unthinkable to import rice through offi cial windows in the seaports. According to him, by the time you change your naira into dollar, it will cost you a minimum of N20,000 per bag excluding other charges such as transportation, handling fees, loading and offl oading among others. He asserted that we have ended rice importation and we are now self-suffi cient in rice production. With the closure of land borders to rice importation, it is very clear that government this time around intends to change the unfavourable direction of trade on rice between Nigeria and the rest of the world. Perhaps, government for the fi rst time is appropriately responding to the trade imbalance and the subsequent pressure on the foreign reserve.

He further stated that the association is aware. Perhaps, the battle line has been drawn between rice farmers and international rice traders that are bent to frustrate the policy using every means. Notwithstanding the international politics on rice trade against Nigeria, the country’s potentials in rice production are inestimable with a total irrigation land for rice production put at 1.6million hectares. Th ere is ample opportunity for expanding production which is presently done by smallholder farmers using simple implements that accounts for about 80% of the national output. Also, the country has good climate for rice production as well as an impressive domestic market where rice is a staple foods in all homes. Th e ecology is favourable for rice production across the country particularly in rainfall lowland, deep fl oating water, mangrove swamp, rain fall upland, rain fall lowland and irrigation lowland.