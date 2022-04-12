Ban on scavengers: FCT Police nab 106, reassures on commitment to fight crime



The Federal Capital Police Command has arrested 106 scavengers popularly known as ‘baban bola’ over their illegal activities and alleged theft of residents’ property in the pretext of refuse disposal.

Parading the suspects at the Command headquarters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ben Igwe, said: “The suspects seen here were arrested following the recent ban on the illegal activities of metal waste scavengers, popularly known as baban bola, and the directives of the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, to arrest erring persons on sight for enforcement purpose.

“The illegal activities of these misfits have in recent times posed a threat to the sustained security architecture of the FCT, evident in the vandalising of personal properties and critical government infrastructures.

“Below is a breakdown of the arrest from some of the Divisions across the territory; Wuse Division, 20; Apo Division, 20; Garki Division, 34; Lifecamp Division, 15; Karimo Division, 7; and Durumi, 10, bringing the total number of arrests to 106 suspects.”

According to Igwe, “The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of Investigation.”

While urging critical stakeholders to continue to partner with the Police in riding the territory of these misfits, the DCP stated that, “The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, wishes to reassure the general public that beyond this, the Command is resolute on fighting crime and criminality to ensure a relatively peaceful FCT for all and sundry.

“As usual, the Command urges the good people of the FCT to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”