Banditry: 10 schools remain shut in Niger



The Niger state Commissioner of Education, Hanatu Jibrin Salihu has explained that 10 out of 56 boarding schools in areas prone to bandits attacks have remained shut while SS3 students of affected schools have been moved to alternative schools to write SSCE examinations.



The Commissioner stated this Thursday in a post Executive Council meeting briefing in Minna.



She said that 25 other boarding schools are still in operation’ adding, ” students from the affected schools have been distributed to other schools after consultations with parents and school management “.



The Commissioner said the state Executive Council has also approved the contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Bahago Secondary School in Minna at the cost of N427.6m.



According to her, “this is second phase of the whole school development approach. The Bahago Secondary School was established in 1958 and this is the first time government is renovating the school after over 50 years “.

She explained that the perimeter fencing of boarding schools in the state would commence as soon as funds ere available, adding that the government is very serious with the security of students and schools in thestate.



Also briefing Journalists, the state Commissioner of Tertiary Education, Professor Abubakar Baba Aliyu, said that the government has approved the variation of contract for the construction of male and female hostels in School of Nursing Bida and College of Nursing and Midwifery Kontagora from the sum of N175m to N199m.



Professor Aliyu reiterated the commitment of the state government to the provision of conducive environment and infrastructural development in all educational institutions in the state.