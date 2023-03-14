Banditry: 17 public schools closed in Shiroro – Niger council chair 

The chairman, Shiroro local government area of Nigerstate, Alhaji Akilu Isyaku Kuta, has cried out to the presidency to establish military barracks in Maganda area identified as major routes used by bandits while lamenting that 17 public schools have been closed in the local government due to banditry activities.

The chairman stated this while speaking with journalists in his office on the insecurity challenges in Shiroro local government area.

He said, “I want to appeal to the federal government to establish a military barrack around Maganda, the identified route of bandits into the state from Zamfara, Kaduna and other contingent states. This is the sure way to end the security challenges facing the senatorial district and the state in general.”

Kuta said within the three months of his assumption of office and several security meetings/ briefing, it has been realised that the army would need over 500 personnel to effectively stop the influx of bandits into the local government through the Maganda route.

He said, “Maganda is the most dangerous area identified as the main route of bandits. I recently lost one of my councilors of Allawa ward from the area. Security agencies, especially the military has been working hard to secure the area but they need more personnel on ground. I recently held a meeting with the Brigade Commander in Minna over the security situation in the local government and was assured that they are on top of the situation.”

The chairman said to curtail the incessant attacks by the bandits, there is need for more military presence in Maganda general area, adding that, “only military barracks in the area will stop the bandits on this route “

He regretted that banditry activities have led to forced closure of 17 public schools in Shiroro local government area, adding that this has brought lots of hardship and difficulties on the education of children.

