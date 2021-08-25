Banditry: AIG Janga charges urges personnel to redouble efforts in Zamfara

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 10 comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Ali Janga, has tasked officers and men of Zamfara state command to renew their commitment in the onslaught against bandits in the state.

AIG Janga made the call at a press conference after during a farmilarization tour to Zamfara state Wednesday

He assured that the Inspector General of Police is committed to the welfare of personnel in the zone.

According to him, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto are among states affected with insecurity challenges, hence the need for the police to work closely with sister security agencies to ensure total onslaught against criminals in the area.

“Efforts must be put in place to address the lingering insecurity challenges facing my zone and we shall strive to work assiduously and harmoniously with our sister security agencies to attain the desired objectives”. He said.

Blueprint reports that the visit of the AIG Janga is as a result of the resurgence of banditry and other criminality in Zamfara state where several communities of Maru, Maradu, Shinkafi, Zurmi, Bakura etc were attacked by bandits.

The AIG Janga implored the people to remain calm and report any suspicious movement by person or group to police and other security personnel for urgent response.

He also commended Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the logistics support given to police in discharging their primary responsibility when necessary.

“I must appreciate the kind cooperation given by Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to police in the state particularly the operational vehicles, enabling working environment and other logistics for them to exercise their national assignment in fighting against insecurity challenges to Banditry in the state”. He said.