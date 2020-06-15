Banditry: APC yet to account for its 2019 election ‘mercenaries’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again blamed the incessant killings of vulnerable Nigerians by insurgents and bandits on ‘mercenaries’ that were allegedly mobilized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 Presidential election.

The party alleged those killings in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Kogi, Taraba states respectively and other parts of the country were committed by agents of the ruling party-the APC.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the party is greatly hurt by the horror, anguish, agony, torture and cruelty our compatriots are facing in the hands of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers.

The party said this has been made more painful because of the “failure of the APC administration to get its acts together, tighten our security architecture and secure our nation, despite the huge resources it claimed to have spent.

“Our party holds that the situation where marauders and insurgents, who had been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration, had resurged under the APC, to the extent of occupying territories, ravaging communities and killing our citizens with reckless abandon, raises a lot of questions”, PDP added.

The statement in part read “the PDP further notes that the frightening situation where bandits have reportedly taken control of some parts of our nation and even grant permission and consent to residents before they can conduct weddings, naming ceremonies or operate their markets, is completely inexcusable.

“It is even more lamentable that the bandits had become so emboldened by the failure of the APC administration to the extent of holding Mr President’s home state, Katsina, to ransom.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that the APC has failed to account for the whereabouts of the political ‘mercenaries’ it imported into our country from neighbouring countries, particularly from Chad and Niger Republic, to participate in its campaigns during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

“Nigerians can recall that the PDP had cautioned on the perils of the importation of unscreened aliens by the APC to involve in its presidential election campaign rallies.

“Our party had warned that such elements could be used to unleash acts of violence, including banditry against Nigerians. The escalation of banditry since the 2019 elections, therefore calls for a deep soul-searching by the APC and its leaders.

“Moreover, some APC governors are reported to have had contacts, discussions and even negotiations with the bandits: a situation which also demands that the APC and such governors come clean on links with marauders.

“Furthermore, Nigerians have observed the failure of the APC, as a party, to raise a strong voice in giving its government, marching orders against banditry. The APC had not taken any decisive action or proffered any significant suggestion in the effort to secure our nation, beyond lame condolence messages to victims of the attacks.

“The PDP holds that the time has come for the APC to define its stand on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the call by well-meaning Nigerians on President Buhari to rejig our nation’s top security architecture and inject new blood into the system.

“The PDP weeps for the victims of the mindless attacks and restates it’s call on President Buhari to wake up from slumber and take conclusive steps, beyond speeches, to flush the bandits out of our nation”.