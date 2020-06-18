Banditry: Bello meets security chiefs, assures safety of citizens in Niger



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state on Thursday met with heads of security agencies in the state over escalation of banditry attacks in recent days in a bid to employ stiffer measures to curb the attacks.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, governor Sani Bello, said certain measures have been identified to curb the security challenges.

He sued for calm amongst the people of the state, especially those areas affected by banditry activities adding that the government was determined to ensure the safety of lives and property of its citizens.



According to the governor, “We are concerned over the security situation around the state and considering the dimension it has taken, certain measures have been identified that would help curb the challenge. I’m deeply concerned at the turn of events and have come up with different measures to curtail it. We are taking concrete steps to make Niger State safer.”



The governor attributed the recent banditry activities in Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga and Munya to the ongoing security operations in Katsina and Zamfara states, assuring the people that the government would do whatever it takes to improve on the security situation in the state.

He enjoined the people to cooperate with the security agencies by providing them with relevant intelligence and information that could assist in apprehending the criminals.



Security agencies at the meeting included the Military, Police, Department of Security Servies (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).