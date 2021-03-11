Banditry: Deploy personnel to affected areas, Senate tells NSA

The Senate Wednesday, urged the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Munguno, to as a matter of urgency, deploy more security personnel to communities affected by the activities of bandits and suspected herdsmen to avert a looming humanitarian crisis likely to occur as a result of the displacement of residents.

This was even as the upper chamber called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to undertake an ‘on-the-spot’ assessment of the affected communities with a view to determining the extent of the problem and providing relief to the affected persons.

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South) in the first motion noted with concern the rising humanitarian situation in Bena, Kebbi state, arising from the activities of bandits in neighbouring Zamfara state which shares a border with Kebbi state.

The lawmaker said: “The internally displaced persons from about 17 villages in Zamfara sharing the border with Kebbi state have moved to Bena, Wasagu, mage areas with no arrangement for an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and they are scattered all over, making it difficult to cater for their welfare.”

He said the Senate while urging the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to, as a matter of urgency, establish IDP camps in Bena and render support to those affected also charged the National Security Adviser and all agencies involved in internal security to increase deployment of security agencies to reverse the ugly situation.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun West), in a separate motion recalled the recent spate of attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Yewa area of Ogun state.

The lawmaker noted that, “many of these attacks by suspected herdsmen on the area remain perennial, owing to the near absence of police and other security personnel in the affected communities.”

