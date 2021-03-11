Banditry: Deploy personnel to affected areas, Senate tells NSA

March 11, 2021 Blueprint News 0



The Wednesday, urged the National Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Munguno, to as a matter of urgency, deploy more personnel to communities affected by the of bandits and suspected to avert a looming humanitarian crisis likely to occur as a of the displacement of residents.

This was even as the upper chamber called on National Emergency Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Border Communities Agency (BCDA) to undertake an ‘on-the-spot’ assessment of the affected communities with a view to determining the extent of the problem and providing relief to the affected persons.

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (, Kebbi South) in the first motion noted with concern the rising humanitarian situation in Bena, Kebbi state, arising from the of bandits in neighbouring Zamfara state which shares a border with Kebbi state.

The lawmaker said: “The internally displaced persons from about 17 villages in Zamfara sharing the border with Kebbi state have moved to Bena, Wasagu, mage areas with no arrangement for an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and they are scattered all over, making it difficult to cater for their welfare.”

He said the while urging the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to, as a matter of urgency, establish IDP camps in Bena and render support to those affected also charged the National Adviser and all agencies involved in internal to increase deployment of agencies to reverse the ugly situation.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Standing Rules, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (, Ogun West), in a separate motion recalled the recent spate of attacks by suspected on communities in Yewa area of Ogun state.

The lawmaker noted that, “many of these attacks by suspected on the area remain perennial, owing to the near absence of police and other personnel in the affected communities.”

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*