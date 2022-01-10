Banditry: Deploy Super Tucano in Zamfara, APC chieftains urges FG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Zamfara state, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has appealed to the federal government to approve the deployment of Super Tucano fighter jets to Zamfara to mitigate armed bandits terrorising the state.

Shinkafi stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, Monday, in Gusau the state capital.

He also urged the federal government to deploy additional military personnel to the state to end the carnage.

Shinkafi described the attack on communities by bandits in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas as inhuman, callous and babaric.

“I am terrified and saddened by the spate of killings of innocent people in the villages of Anka and Bukkuyum Emirate Council by the armed bandits and terrorists in Zamfara state,” he said.

He commended Zamfara state Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for all his support and commitment to the troops, police tactical force, civilian joint taskforce and other security operatives on their tireless efforts in the fight against armed bandits and criminal elements in the state.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims, the entire people of Anka and Bukkuyum emirate councils as well as Zamfara state government over the outrageous loss of 58 innocent villagers to bandits attack.

