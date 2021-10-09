Banditry: FG donates relief items to victims in Zamfara

The federal government has donated relief materials to victims of banditry in Zamfara state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruq, who presented the items to the 36 committee set up by the state government for collection and distribution of relief items to vulnerable victims of banditry Thursday in Gusau.

The minister, who was represented by her special adviser on political matters, Musa Zubairu, said the gesture “is to cushion hardship among victims of banditry in the state.”

The items consisted of 1, 800 bags of 10kg rice, 1, 800 bags of 10kg beans, 100 dealers of fairly used clothing materials, 2, 500 bags of 10kg salt, 2, 500 litres of vegetables oil and 80 cartons of can tomatoes.

Receiving the items, the secretary of the committee, the permanent secretary, Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Jafaru Maradun, commended the federal government for the concern to the state on the dire security situation bedeviling the state.