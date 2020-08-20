Banditry increasing rape cases in Katsina – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina has said banditry activities have contributed greatly in the increase of rape cases in the state.

He reminded people in Katsina that the consequences of keeping quiet means one had aided, abated and helped rapists to escape justice.

Governor Masari made the remark when he addressed a rally organised by the Trade Union Congres (TUC) in collaboration with the women commission at the front view of the Government House, Katsina on Thursday.

The governor also asked women to be bold enough to raise the alarm for culprits to be apprehended and dealt with by the laws.

Masari explained that the state government had through the state House of Assembly promulgated death sentence a law making rape with murder to be followed with death sentence while rape without murder should be given capital punishment.

He lamented that rapists escaped from justice because people are not coming out to give evidence against them.

Masari said banditry has in recent time increased cases of rape in the state, saying

kidnappers too have been raping and maiming women in the state, which he described as unfortunate.

According to him, only recently, youths who lost in seeking for a girl’s hand in marriage, conspired and incited kidnappers to pick the bride for rape.

He assured that the state government would continue to rise to the occasion for sanity to be restored in the society.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Rabia Muhammad Daura, explained that the rally was organised as a follow-up to a workshop organised by the TTUC and women commission on rape in the state.

She expressed the hope that government would act promptly in addressing rape cases in the state.