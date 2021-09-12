Banditry: Kaduna directs schools to set up security committee

Ahead of schools resumption on Monday, the Kaduna state government has directed administrators and proprietors of public and private conventional and Islamiyya schools to establish security committee to ensure safety of students.



The directive given by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Mohammed, urged the schools including learning centres such as Islamiya and Madrasas to set up school-based security committees for the safeguarding and protection of the students and pupils.



The state government tasked the school managements to inculcate safe school learning initiatives as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education, adding that members of the school security committee are to ensure proper monitoring of security apparatuses in place and prompt security alertness.



“The Ministry appreciated the support of all stakeholders in the education sector, security agencies, parents and guardians and the media, and calls on them not to relent in ensuring a safer learning environment for all learners at all levels in the state.



“The Ministry also expresses its profound gratitude to the general public for their resilience, understanding and continuous support during this trying period.



“Whilst 1st phase of the resumption is already in school writing exams, the Ministry of Education is directing all principals to make arrangements to receive JSS1, JSS2, SS1 and SS2 boarding students on Sunday, September 12th, 2021 and day students on Monday September 13th, 2021 for a period of 14 weeks for the term.



“Primary 1-6 are to resume on the September 27th, 2021 for a period of 12 weeks for the term,” he said.