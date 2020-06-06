Banditry: Kebbi gov commiserates with Tambuwal, donates N5m to victims

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has commiserated with his Sokoto state counterparts, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over the recent killings in parts of Sabon Birni local government by bandits.

Speaking during a visit at Government House Sokoto, Bagudu expressed sadness with the dastardly killings of innocent people in the state.

The governor also lamented the obnoxious acts of mayhem unleashed on the innocent victims which had left scores of people injured, displaced and multi-million naira properties destroyed.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint Friday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor Yahaya Sarki, Bagudu extolled the commitment of Tambuwal in swiftly addressing the security and social needs of the people of the state.

“We are happy that President Muhammadu Buhari has since directed the Armed forces and the other security agencies to urgently stem the tide of the activities of the bandits,” he said.

He said the visit was to express support and solidarity to the government and people of the state.

He also announced a donation of N5 million to the victims of the banditry attack in Sabon Birni.

Responding, Tambuwl commended Bagudu for the invaluable gesture and described the visit as mind soothing.

Tambuwal said he was excited with the uncommon show of love, support and solidarity by Gov Bagudu and his style of leadership in the state and at the national level as the chairman of APC Progressives Governors Forum.