Banditry: Lawmakers seek more security presence in Katsina

The Katsina State House of Assembly has called on security agencies to beef up efforts at safeguarding lives and property in areas that are troubled by armed bandits particularly in Faskari local government area, which has been witnessing series of attacks in the last two weeks.

The call followed a Matter of Urgent Public Importance moved by the member representing the constituency, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, following the killing of eight people and abduction of 17 women in the area.

While presenting the motion, Tafoki who is the House Deputy Speaker, narrated that last week, armed bandits had blocked a traveler along Faskari-Gusau road at Kampanin Mailafiya village where they hacked him to death and burnt him inside his vehicle.

He lamented that bandits also attacked Kanin-haki village in an operation that lasted over an hour, leaving seven people dead and seven others with various degrees of injuries.

“The seven injured persons are presently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Faskari,” he said.

The deputy speaker also narrated how armed bandits attacked Kwakware village where they abducted seventeen women, molested others and vandalised valuable property.

“Villages in eastern Faskari are worst hit by this spate of attacks, particularly Maigora, Kanin haki, ‘Yan Nasawara, Nunu and Kwakware.

“A disturbing instance is Nunu village, which is quite big, it has three polling units, but as I address this honorable House today, that village has been completely deserted, all its erstwhile inhabitants are now IDPs in Faskari and some major towns in the area.

“My prayer to this honourable House is the need to call on security agencies to redouble their efforts at protecting our people against such attacks, particularly in the southern part of the state, where several security operations are ongoing,” Tafoki submitted.

Following contributions by other members to the motion, the House resolved to call on the executive arm to communicate these concerns to security agencies in the state with a view to ending the incessant attacks.

The Speaker, Alhaji Tasiu Maigari, directed the Clerk of the House to submit its resolution to the executive arm for onward communication to relevant.