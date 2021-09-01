Banditry: Masari okays Containment Order, bans inter-state cattle sale

In a bold move to arrest the recurring security challenges facing Katsina state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has banned transportation of cattle from the state to any part of the country.

Similarly, the governor also ordered stoppage of sale of all animals in 14 markets of frontline areas of bandits, including Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanci, Maiaduwa, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsin ma and Kaita local government areas.

These were some of the measures contained in the “Katsina State Government, Nigeria, Security Challenges (Containment Order) signed Monday by the governor, which took effect August 31(Tuesday).

Announcing the measures in the order dated 30th day of August, 2021, the governor said: “In the exercise of powers conferred upon me by the subsection (2) of section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari CFR, the Governor of Katsina State, do hereby make the following:

“This Notice may be cited as the Security Challenges (Containment) Order and shall come into effect on the 31st day of August 2021.”

The governor further ordered “immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice. Travellers plying that road are advised to go through Funtua.”

He also ordered the “immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, which are advised to go through Funtua. Only private non-commercial vehicles are to ply the road.”

It also said “lorries/trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.” Similarly, it suspended the sale of all animals at the markets in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara and some other local governments. .

Also, the governor ordered a “ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina to any state in Nigeria.”

The 12-point Order also banned the sale of second hand motorcycles at Charanchi market and carrying of three persons on motorcycles as well as carrying more than three passengers on a tricycle.

Furthermore, the Order limited the sale of fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists to only 2 designated filling stations in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur local government areas, even as it reinforced the prohibition of the sale of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations.

In the same vein, the Order reinforced the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00am to 6.00am in the state capital from 6.00pm to 6.00 am in the frontline local government areas.

It, however, identified and allowed essential workers like health personnel, security personnel and journalists to use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned period.

Akeredolu on anti-grazing law

In a related development, Ondo state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Tuesday signed into Law the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

Announcing this in a statement, Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the decision was in line with the southern governors’ resolve.

“The move is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.

“It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the State irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target.

“While it is the hope of government that all residents would take an ample advantage of this Law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention. Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance.

“In this regard, details of the new Law shall be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas,” Ojogo said.

Afenifere’s alarm

Meanwhile, Afennifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, has raised the alarm over the influx of foreigners into the country, describing it as a major threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its monthly meeting held at the residence of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the group said “the security situations arising from the influx are not only threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria, but making Nigerians to be living in fears.”

The communiqué, a copy of which was made available to Blueprint, was signed by its spokesman, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

“Afenifere noted with serious concern the unprecedented security problems accentuated by the influx of people even from outside Nigeria. Some of them are disguising as Okada riders. We call on the government and security agencies to put a halt to the unbridled influx of people with questionable intention,” it said.

They further said: “Afenifere observes that terrorism and related vices including kidnapping are now so worrisome that in some cases, our people in places like Yewa, Ogun State, Oke Ogun in Oyo State, etc are forced to be relocating into Benin Republic and other West African countries.”

The group said “urgent actions must be taken to guarantee the security of these people and to put a stop to what is causing them agonies.”

On activities of illegal mining in some parts of South-west states by the non indigenes, Afenifere noted that ” in many cases, the manner of this activity is not only jeopardising the economic and agricultural activities of our people in these areas, the security of the people is being seriously threatened.”

Frowning at the incessant security breaches across border towns of Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo, they called for the protection of the people in these areas.

The members further reiterated support for the southern governors on the anti- grazing law, saying, “it is a known fact that Afenifere strongly stands by the Southern Governors in their resolution on anti-grazing laws.

“We commend the steps taken by governors of the South West on the establishment of security networks like Amotekun. We urge them to continue to forge ahead. “

Miyetti Allah begs Enugu House

Also on security, the Miyetti Allah Hore and Gan-Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) Tuesday pleaded with the Enugu state House of Assembly to give them more time to make input into the anti-grazing bill before the state legislature.

GAFDAN head in the South-east, Alhaji Gidado Idris and zonal chairman, Musa Abdulahi made the group’s position known during a public hearing in Enugu.

They specifically begged the House Committee on Agriculture, Ethics and Privileges to give them one month to deliberate on the bill and come up with their inputs.

The House came up with the bill following the spate of killings, maiming, and destruction of farm lands believed to be carried out by the herders in different communities across the state.

But commenting on the bill that had passed first and second reading, the duo said they needed more time inform their people on the new development.

“Honourable chairman, we are requesting that let thirty days (30 days) be given to us so that the elders and members of Gan-Allah Development Association of Nigeria, DAFDAN, be briefed about this development.

“It is of very important for our members and elders to be aware of this development in order to avoid some doubts or misconception that, the government of Enugu State has given huge amount of money and we failed to communicate or inform them about the new development,” they pleaded.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Uche Ugwu, had while declaring open the session, said the essence of the bill was to ensure peace and progress in the state and Nigeria.

“We are one people in Nigeria guided by one Constitution. What we want to do is to put a law that will bring peace and progress in Nigeria.

“In our respective villages, we rear goats, sheep and other animals but we don’t allow them to eat other peoples crops, otherwise we report the person to the village chiefs and elders where they pay penalties,” he said, and urged those with submissions to make to do so with open mind.

Explaining the objective of the bill, the chairman of the joint committee in charge of the bill and the public hearing, Hon. Amaka Ugwueze, said when passed into law, the bill would stop the destruction of farms, rape and other crimes and also prevent and control the spread of animal diseases as well as check the devastation of the environment.