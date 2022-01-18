Banditry: Matawalle seeks new approach, urges collective effort

The Zamfara State governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has called for a new approach in the fight against banditry in the state, urging stakeholders to redouble efforts in order to end banditry.

The governor stated this on Tuesday while addressing participants at a retreat organised for members of the Zamfara state executive council, special advisers and other relevant public office holders.

Zamfara has been in the spotlight over the activities of bandits who have been terrorising the state for some years now.

Matawalle who spoke at the opening ceremony stressed the need for everyone to restrategise and redouble efforts in fighting banditry in the state.

The decision to conduct the retreat according to the governor was borne by out of the fundamental principles of his administration to continuously reposition the machinery of government so that it can be in tune with the ever-changing dynamics of our time.

The governor thereafter urged participants to go back to their respective duty posts with fresh ideas relating to Administrative Procedures, Financial Prudence, Policy Innovations, Information Technology, Executive Council Business and Inter-Governmental Collaboration.

On the spate of insecurity and banditry plaguing the state, Matawalle said, “We should strive to collectively end banditry in Zamfara state and place it on the path of an enduring development.

“Zamfara like other states in the northwest, is confronted with a serious security problem, which has exacerbated the multiple development challenges we face.

“I believe that opportunities like this retreat could be used to stimulate thought and offer workable solutions to issues affecting not only the public sector but also the overall development of our state.

“Not only that, we should optimally utilise the resources at our disposal. This is a clarion call for all of us to brace up to the great tasks ahead.”

The governor who reminded participants on the pending Child Rights Act before the state assembly also assured that it will be passed soon.

He added; “‘The Child Protection Bill and the Disability Bill would soon be passed by the House of Assembly and signed into law as soon as they are brought for my assent.”

Also speaking at the retreat, the Head of service, Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi- Esan, reiterated the need for Zamfara State government to prioritise the quality of its human resource.

She stressed further that the Federal government through its Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) is repositioning the service for more effective and improved service delivery.

Among other goals, Yemi-Esan added that the plan sought to bring about culture/attitudinal change from bureaucratic red-tapism to a result-oriented, innovative and entrepreneurial public service among other objectives.

She then commended Governor Matawalle’s leadership and proactiveness, which she likened to global best practices.