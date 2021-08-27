Banditry: Niger gov Sani-Bello advocates states’ joint operations

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has called for joint operations of states to end activities of bandits and kidnappings.

The governor said this when he visited Ma’undu in Mariga local government area of the state deserted by members of the community for the pas one year due to banditry activities.

He said: “There is the need for synergy among the states affected by the activities of the bandits; individual efforts would not yield the desired result.”

He said although there are no bandit’s camps in the state, thay usually come in from neighbouring states, particularly Zamfara state, to carry out their nefarious activities.

He stated further that the state government will continue to make every effort to secure affected communities such as Ma’undu which has diverse agricultural potentials so as to prevent food shortage in the area.

He said his visit was to also boost the morale of the over 300 security operatives including vigilantes that librated the community and assess damages inflicted on the community.

Governor Bello commended the security operatives for their gallantry in pushing the bandits out of the community. He promised continued support to the security personnel, especially in the areas of logistics and welfare for optimum results.

“Your efforts will not go unnoticed. I am glad I am here today to associate with you and feel part of what you feel and see the difficulty in accessing the terrain,” he said.

The governor enjoined the security operatives to remain focused and be wary of informants adding that families of the security personnel who paid the supreme price will be taken care of by the government.