Banditry: Northern govs to secure schools, plug porous borders

Northern states governors have resolved to secure schools within their states as well as plug local and international borders to ensure safety of schoolchildren and stop illegal immigrants from gaining entrance into the country.

This was part of the resolutions of their meeting with Northern Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Federal Government delegation of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, DG DSS, IGP and Minister of Information, as well as National Assembly leadership, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Thursday.

Speaking in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, Chairman of Northern States Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong said the meeting was part of efforts of the Forum to address the security and other challenges bedeviling the region.

“The Northern States Governors Forum resolved to work assiduously and jointly with the Federal Government in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country to create conducive atmosphere for socio-political economic growth and development of the country.

“The NSGF resolved to put more efforts in enhancing the security and safety of all schools within their domains and therefore, urged the Nigerian security agencies to collaborate with the various states governments towards achieving this noble objective.

“The Forum further resolved that all the states would work in synergy with the security agencies to address the intra and inter border porosity in order to arrest illicit /illegal border movement. The Forum reiterated its commitments to work in synergy with their.

southern counterpart and appealed to their colleagues to extend their presence in the northern part of the country in order to enable harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and other ethnic nationalities.

“It was resolved that the Northern Governors Forum would partner with the traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large. The Forum resolved to address all humanitarian challenges facing the internally displaced persons through provision of enabling facilities and re-integration back to their communities.

“The Forum also resolved to address the menace of ‘Yan’Sakai’ (Volunteer Vigilante Service Providers) in some States through meaningful engagements and legislation. The Forum reiterated its commitment towards inclusion of the rural dwellers especially farmers/herders through the provision of equitable opportunities for socio-economic and political participation both in public and private sectors.”