Banditry: Northern youth protest, tasks Buhari on special operation

The Northern Youth under the coalition of Northern Groups have staged a peaceful demonstration in Zaria to protest the incessant killings and kidnapping for ransom by bandits rocking the country especially North western part of the country.

Our Correspondent reports that the protesters in their hundred converged on Kwangila and trekked down to PZ area in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna carrying placards with different inscription such as “Zaria peace walk against security, “End insecurity, “North is bleeding” and “secure north”.

Addressing Journalists on their mission, the deputy coordinator of the group in-charge of North-west, Comrade Sani Saed Al-Tukry said that the whole North was bleeding nowhere was safe.

He said Zaria-Kaduna which was strategic gateway to many states of the country to have become the epicenter of terrorism in Kaduna state.

Comrade Al-Tukry pointed out that there was no day that passes without one unpalatable incident of kidnapping of innocent citizens with reckless abandon, saying “it has been a tale of blood, tears and gnashing of teeth which must not be allowed to continue.”

The group urged the federal government to order security agencies to mount and sustain special operations on all roads particularly Zaria-Kaduna, Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Niger, Birnin Gwari-Funtua-Katsina-Zanfara-Sokoto roads.

Al-Tukry stated that the terrorist enclave must be dismantled, adding that murderous elements must be eliminated or arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

He also pointed out that blocking forces must be stationed at exit routes to ensure the criminal elements don’t escape to neighbouring Local Governments or states

“The federal government must carry out special operation in Northern Nigeria to destroy Terrorists enclave.

“The North today is like a sinking ship that is about capsize, there is need for unified stance guided by an agreed national interest irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliation.

“The national security architecture should significantly improve Nigeria’s chances of mitigating the spate of violence or terrorism across the country so that together we can join hands to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

