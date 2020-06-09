Banditry: Return home, Matawalle orders Zamfara refugees

Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed has ordered the immediate return of all refugees who left their villages as a result of recent banditry attacks which left 21 people dead in some parts of the state.

The special adviser to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle on

Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa, said this in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau, Tuesday.

He said Governor Bello gave the directive when he paid a visit to the victims in Tungan Togo, Jangebe and Gwaram, all in Talata Mafara local government area of the state.

The governor further stated that the displaced persons will not be taken to their respective villages until adequate security is provided which is also going to be immediate. He ordered for the prompt deployment of the military to these villages before the refugees arrived there.

Governor Bello also directed that food and clothes be supplied for them as well. He sympathised with the victims and promised that his administration will continue to mount pressure until banditry is eliminated in the state.

Governor Matwalle called on all citizens in the state to cooperate with the security agencies just as he prayed that God exposes the perpetrators of the attack.