Banditry: Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Katsina, Sokoto

Troops of the Defence Headquarters Special Operation Forces deployed at Batsari local government area of Katsina state on Friday neutralised bandits at Jigawar Mallamai in Danmusa LGA of the state.

A statement issued to newsmen in Gusau and made available to Blueprint which was signed by Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko in Gusau Friday.

According to him, in the aftermath of the encounter, 4 bandits were neutralized, one AK 47 rifle and 21 motorcycles were recovered. All recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly.

He further revealed that on 15 July 2020, troops conducted clearance operation on suspected bandits’ hideouts at Garin Maza, Tamuske, and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto state.

He said, troops made contact with the bandits and in the ensuing encounter, 3 bandits were neutralized and 6 motorcycles were recovered while the hideouts were destroyed.

Brig. Gen. Onyeuko said, “on 16 July 2020 troops of Forward Operation Base Dangulbi conducted clearance patrol to Dan Kaka and Dan Kura villages in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto state. The cowardly bandits fled and abandoned 3 motorcycles which were recovered by the troops.

“Relatedly, on 14 July 2020 acting on credible intelligence troops arrested one bandit informant at Isa-Matete Junction in Isa LGA Area of Sokoto State. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bingi arrested 5 suspected bandits while displaying 17 cows and a goat for sale at Bingi market in Maru LGA of Zamfara state. Preliminary investigation revealed that the animals were earlier rustled from Gabiya village.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Danjibga in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State handed over 121 cows and 37 sheeps recovered from rustlers to the committee for recovery of rustled animals for necessary action.