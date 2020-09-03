Not less than 17 members of the vigilante group in Niger state were reportedly killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Dukku village in Rijau local government area of the state.

The vigilantes were said to have been ambushed at Iri Forest Wednesday and killed on their way to neutralise bandits following a distress call.

It was learnt that the bandits numbering over 120 and riding on motorcycles, laid ambush and swooped on the vigilantes.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, who confirmed the attack in an interview with Blueprint said the police flushed out the bandits, just as he put the casualty figure at seven and that their bodies were recovered.

He said the attack happened in the buffer zone of Kebbi and Niger states.

Eye witness account

However, an eye witness account from the village revealed Thursday via an interview with Blueprint on the telephone that “the bandits numbering over one hundred and twenty were riding forty motorcycles during the operation.”

The vigilante members were also said to have killed two bandits in an exchange of gunfire while corpses of vigilante members were still in the bush under the control of bandits who vowed not to surrender them for burial.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comments on the incident, the Niger state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Muhammmad Sani Idris confirmed the attack.

He, however, said casualty figure is yet to be ascertained, adding that the state government had taken serious security measures to tackle such challenges.

Idris said though they would not be announcing the strategy adopted to rid the state criminal elements, but that very soon they would be addressing journalists on their success story on security breakthrough.

The commissioner said the bandits also carried out another attack in Kagara area of Rafi local government of the state within the period, adding that they were however repelled.

He said Chief of Staff Government House, Ibrahim Balarabe, has been directed by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello to visit and sympathise with victims of the attacks in Kagara on his behalf.

The police account

And speaking in an interview with Blueprint in Minna Thursday, the CP said the DPO in Rijau recovered the only seven bodies killed in the attack, while the bandits ran away with their colleagues killed in the exchange of fire.

“I was informed by the DPO that seven people were killed in that incident and that the seven corpses were recovered out of which four vigilantes were identified. I can tell you that this incident is not new as that of Kagara attack which just occurred on Wednesday,” he said.

The police chief also said the bandits in their numbers entered Kagara on motorcycles but were repelled by gallant police officers, adding “however, we lost one police man and three other persons in the attack.”

He said that “the bandits broke into a commercial bank in the town but were flushed out of the bank premises by the combatant policemen without getting access to bank vault to cart away money.”

The CP also said several of the bandits ran away with bullet wounds, abandoning several motorcycles. “This is an indication that they carried away their dead as they always do in such encounters.”

Usman further said he had visited Kagara town in company with the state’s deputy governor, Ahmed Ketso to commiserate with the people and also for an on-the-spot assessment.

He assured residents of the state that the police command was prepared to protect their lives and property, appealing for useful information in the fight against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

Gov. Sani-Bello

Reacting to the development Thursday, Governor Sani-Bello said no responsible government would fold its arms and allow law abiding and innocent citizens be mauled down.

He said government would deploy available resources in the protection of lives and property in the state.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel Barje, the governor to appealed to residents of the state to remain calm and avoid panic movements.

“I acknowledge the enormity of the security challenges facing the state, but I assure the people that the state in active collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies remain undaunted in its war against the hoodlums making life miserable for the people,” the statement said.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured victims.

The governor solicited the cooperation of the people to provide useful information to security agencies, assuring them that their identity would be kept confidential.

Suspected kidnappers in C/River

In a related development, the Cross River state Police command has arrested five Cameroonian nationals and six Nigerians for alleged kidnapping and drug related offences.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdulkadir Jimoh, in a statement Thursday, said a team attached to Marine Division, Mfum in Etung local government area of the state, while on routine patrol of waterways on 28 August, 2020, arrested 5 Cameroonians suspected to be members of the separatist Ambazonia.

Jimoh said: “They have kidnapped about 11 persons including Nigerians and Cameroonians to their forest based in Cameroon before they were apprehended.”

“It will interest you to know that they have a 16 year old among them and 3 revolvers were recovered from them, including 5 live cartridges. Investigation has since commenced and further development will be communicated.

“In another development, the “A” Division raided black spots at Edim Otop Street and Opposite UNICAL small gate, Etta Agbor, Calabar and five persons were arrested, including a dealer who is just 22 years old, alongside four others. Upon search, wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession.”

He further revealed that Dr Egbe, a lecturer attached to CRUTECH who was kidnapped on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Asabanka in Akpabuyo LGA has also been released after men of the anti-cultism and kidnapping squad (ACKS) raided the area.

Jimoh also disclosed that one suspect, who masterminded the kidnapping of the victim was arrested, and that he would be charged to court immediately after investigations were concluded.

He said: “The command is committed to waging a total clampdown against unscrupulous element operating in the state and its environs especially as we have entered the ember months.”

“Tested and genuine information is being sorted for from all quarters for quality service delivery. The command in its bid to curtail spike in criminal activities during ember months will engage in robust and aggressive stop/search and operation show your vehicle particulars.

“This operation is targeted at unregistered vehicles which are being used as conduit pipe to commit heinous crimes in the state.”

Ondo CMD abducted

Similarly, some gunmen have kidnapped the Medical Director of the Ondo state General Hospital, Ido Ani in Ose local government area of the state, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun and two other staff in the hospital.

Report says the victims were abducted on a bad portion of Ipele-Ido Ani road Monday evening and their whereabouts yet unknown.

A source said the driver of the vehicle conveying the victims was shot in the arm while escaping from the scene, but was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Confirming the development, spokesman of the state police command, Ter-Leo Ikoro, said efforts were on to rescue the victims as police officers were currently combing the forest.

4 bandits killed

Meanwhile, troops of Operation ACCORD have killed 4 suspected armed bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

This followed sustained efforts of the Nigerian military to rid the North-west of bandits and kidnappers.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Maj. Gen. John Enenche who disclosed this Thursday said the operation took place Wednesday September 2, 2020.

He said the troops acted on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area , and swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush.

Enenche said the soldiers made contact with the bandits and “engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing 4 while others escaped with gun shots wounds.”

He added that the troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and 5 rounds of 9mm with a magazine.

“Presently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits,” he said.

Enenche said the military high command has congratulated the troops for their “dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.”

ISWAP fighters kill 9 troops

Also, fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province in 10 trucks fitted with machine guns overran a military position in the town of Magumeri late Tuesday, killing nine troops

At least nine Nigerian troops were killed in an offensive by jihadists in North-east Borno state, two security sources said Wednesday.

Fighters from the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in 10 trucks fitted with machine guns overran a military position in the town of Magumeri late on Tuesday, killing nine troops, they said.

“The terrorists took over the (military) post around 4:00 pm (1500 GMT) and dispersed the troops, killing nine,” the first source told AFP.

The militants burnt three vehicles at the base, including an armored tank and an excavator used in digging fortifications to stave off jihadist incursions, said the second source who gave the same toll.

A military reinforcement from the regional capital Maiduguri engaged the retreating attackers in a fight and killed 20 insurgents, the sources said.

In a statement late Wednesday, ISWAP claimed responsibility for the Magumeri attack where it said 10 soldiers were killed, with weapons and vehicles seized.

The militants also claimed to have killed a similar number in another offensive against Nigerian troops near the fishing town of Baga on the Lake Chad area, according to the statement.

ISWAP have repeatedly attacked Magumeri in recent days, burning a clinic and local administration building as well as robbing residents of phones, money, and personal effects.

Troops have been deployed to protect the town after residents began to flee to escape the insurgents.

The decade-old conflict which started in 2009 has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes.

The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a regional military coalition to fight the jihadists.