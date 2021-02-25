Banditry: YALI sensitises Bauchi students on drug abuse

Worried by the worsening security problems posed by bandits and kidnappers in the northern part of the country, a non-governmental organisation, Youth African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has organised a sensitisation workshop for students of selected secondary schools in Bauchi state on the dangers of drug abuse.

Speaking while declaring open the training at the American corner of Bauchi state library, state coordinator of YALI, Ahmed Abiodun, said the increase in banditry, kidnapping and criminality in the North had links with drug abuse among youth.

He said a survey indicated that even children at tender age of 11 years now indulge in drugs.

“The purpose of this project is to curb the menace of drug abuse in the northern region. This is actually a very critical time for us. There is a very alarming statistics that says the usage of illicit drugs is now reduced to the age of 11 years.

“Insecurity is one of those things that bedevil our society and there is no way we overcome them without addressing the causes, one of which is drug abuse. Somebody that is high on drugs will not be logical in thinking, they will not listen,” he stated.

Also speaking, the project coordinator, Mohammed Zahradeen Umar, stated that YALI is a programme funded by the government of the United States, working to groom young people in Africa and train them on leadership and other challenges.

He said the sensitisation on the dangers of drug abuse is being implemented in five northern states including; Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Plateau and Bauchi. He called on the participants to pass on the message to others.