Banditry: YALI sensitises Bauchi students on drug abuse



Worried by the worsening security problems posed by bandits and kidnappers in the northern part of the country, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Youth African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has organized a sensitization workshop to students of selected secondary schools in Bauchi state on the dangers of drug abuse.



Speaking while declaring open the training at the American corner of the Bauchi state library, state Coordinator of YALI Ahmed Abiodun said the increase in banditry, kidnapping and criminality in the north have linkage with drugs abuse among youth.



According to him, a survey indicated that even children at the tender ages of 11 years now indulge in illegal consumption of drugs.



“The purpose of this project is to curb the menace of drugs abuse in the northern region. This is actually a very critical time for us. There is a very alarming statistic that says the usage of illicit drugs is now reduced to the age of 11 years.



“Insecurity is one of those things that bedevil our society and there is no way we overcome them without addressing the causes one of which is drug abuse. Somebody that is high on drugs will not be logical in thinking, they will not listen”. He pointed out.



Also speaking, the project coordinator Mohammed Zahradeen Umar explained that YALI is a program funded by the government of the United States (US) working to groom young people in Africa and train them on leadership and other challenges.



He said the sensitization on the dangers of drug abuse is being implemented in five northern states including; Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Plateau and Bauchi calling on the participants to pass the message to others.