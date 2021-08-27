Banditry: Zamfara hosts 184,000 IDPs, 600,000 women, children displaced… Village head, 49 others abducted

Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has opened up on the effects of banditry on people of the state.

Specifically, the governor said as at the last count, about 184,000 internally displaced households have been recorded, while another 600,000, mostly women and children were displaced.

The governor revealed the figures Thursday in Gusau, the state capital, while receiving some food items, clothes and other donations from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad, the governor described the figure of the displaced persons in the state as seriously alarming and worrisome.

He, however, assured that his administration would continue to uplift the living standard of the victims of banditry and ensure general security of the state for peace to thrive.

“As of now, the state demographic situation report survey discovered that we have a total of 184,000 house who completely displaced as well as 600,000 women and children and we are doing our best to make them compostable and take them back to their respective domains in soonest possible time,” Matawalle said.

The governor further said: “We are working assiduously to ensure peace is restored to the state and adequate measures have been mapped out by the state government to address the lingering security challenges we are facing.”

The governor commended the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to the internally displaced persons in the state, promising to distribute the goods to the intended beneficiaries.

In his remarks, the special assistant to the president on humanitarian affairs, Musa Ahmad Bungudu, who represented the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruq, said a total of 1,200 of 25kg rice, 40 jerry cans of vegetable oil and clothes among others, were handed over to the state government.

Over 50 abducted in fresh attack

And in another attack, a group of bandits Thursday stormed Kairu village under Kyaram District of Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state, during which they abducted over 50 villagers, including the village head, Malam Ummaru Mahuta Kairu.

A resident of the area, Abdulrahman Ali Kairu told Blueprint on phone that the hoodlums besieged the village at about 4:30am.

He said the gunmen numbering over 100, rode on motorcycles carrying heavy weapons and shot indiscriminately as they penetrated the village.

“As I am talking to you now, we discovered over 50 of our people have been abducted by these armed bandits during the attack here in our village- Kairu- and we needed urgent intervention by the appropriate authorities for our safety,” Kairu stated.

He said there was no response from security agents to their distressed call while the operation lasted for one hour.

“We are calling on relevant authorities, including media practitioners in Zamfara state to come to our assistance before these dreaded groups of armed bandits eliminate us completely,” he pleaded.

When contacted by one of our correspondents, the state police command public relations officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the report of the attack was yet to reach the state command, assuring however it would be investigated.

“I want to tell you that your report is yet to be confirmed by the command but investigation is ongoing to verify what exactly happened in the area,” Shehu stated.

A few days ago, the bandits stormed Goran Namaye town of Maradun local government in the state, killing 4 persons and abducting 50 others.

Also, Governor Matawalle, had in a state wide broadcast Wednesday, raised the alarm over the resurgence of banditry in the state and charged security personnel to redouble their efforts to tackle the menace.

MNJTF troops

In a related development, the troops of Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Sector 4 deployed to Diffa in Niger Republic have killed 43 Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists and arrested one of their leaders.

A statement Wednesday by Chief of Military Public Information headquarters MNJTF N`Djamena Chad Col. Muhammad Dole said a large cache of arms, ammunition, including four gun trucks were recovered from the terrorists.

He, however, said seven soldiers were killed while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were being treated in a military hospital.

The statement reads: “The troops of Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Sector 4 displayed uncommon acts of gallantry and bravery when their location was attacked. Troops of the Sector deployed in Baroua came under heavy attack by suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals in the small hours of Wednesday 25 August 2021.

“The troops tactically canalized the criminals to their effective killing zone, brought heavy fire on them and neutralized scores of the terrorists, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

“At the end of the encounter, a total of Forty-Three (43) dead bodies of BHT/ISWAP insurgents were scattered around the engagement areas. One terrorist suspected to be their leader was caught alive and large cache of arms, ammunitions were recovered and four enemy gun trucks were destroyed. Extremely regrettably however, seven gallant MNJTF soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while four other soldiers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are being treated in a military hospital.

“Coincidently, the Force Commander (FC), MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim was in HQ Sector 4 Diffa on 25 August 2021 on the final leg of his familiarization/operational visit to the sectors. General Ibrahim commended the selfless sacrifice and act of gallantry, as demonstrated by the troops. While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased soldiers whom he described as martyrs of freedom, he condoled the family of the deceased and wishes the wounded soldiers speedy recovery.”