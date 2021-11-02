Banditry: Zamfara reopens 7 major markets

The Zamfara state government has reopened seven major weekly markets after closure for almost two months as directed by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the state Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, Monday,

the decision was based on series of requests by members of the public for the reopening of some weekly markets.

“The state government has considered and approved the reopening of the following weekly markets, beginning from Monday, November 1st, 2021,” he said.

The affected markets are Nasarawa Burkullu, Talata Mafara, Gusau, Shinkafi, Kasuwar Daji, Nasarawa video and Danjibga respectively.

Dosara stated that the state government did not approve reopening of livestock markets (kara) of any of these markets.

“The government equally warned against any act of violation of law and order in the markets,” he added.

He warned that the public should not be seen carrying any weapons into the markets and no person should be seen attacking or threatening anybody in the name of whatever group or organisation.

He pointed out that security agencies have been directed to ensure that people carry out their lawful businesses within and around the markets without harassment or intimidation.

He added that the task force for the implementation of Executive Order should ensure compliance and guard against breach. Dosara stated that the government would not hesitate to close down any market found to be violating the order.