Bandits abduct 36 in Kaduna communities

Bandits on Sunday and Monday attacked communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state abducting not less than 36 people in the communities.





According to a source, the bandits operated late on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday taking away women, children and men into an unknown destination in the forests.



“Nobody was killed in the attacks which took several hours,” the source who escaped from the bandits, but would not want his name mentioned said.

There has so far not been any reaction from the police and government to confirm the kidnapping.

Birnin Gwari has been an enclave of banditry for years with motorists forced to abandon the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari – Lagos road following cases of vehicles being attacked and motorists kidnapped on the road.