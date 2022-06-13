Bandits abduct 50 wedding guests, motorists on Sokoto-Zamfara highway

Gunmen on Saturday abducted more than 50 wedding guests travelling on the Sokoto-Gusau road.

Some of the wedding guests who managed to escape said the bandits shot into the first vehicle they were travelling in around 6 p.m.

They said many of those abducted were returning to Gusau, the Zamfara state capital after attending a wedding in Tambuwal, Sokoto state.

Lawal Ja’o, one of those who escaped in a telephone said they were attacked just before reaching Dogon Awo in Tureta local government area.

“We started hearing the sounds of gunshots before the first vehicle was hit,” he said.

It was gathered that the two vehicles conveying the wedding guests were a Toyota Coaster bus belonging to the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC and a Gusau local government secretariat staff vehicle. Two other private vehicles were also involved.

Ja’o said he did not know how many people were abducted from the two vehicles but those taken in the two buses were more than 45.

He said when the bandits started shooting, he and some of his friends ran into the bush on the other side of the road.

“We kept hearing the voices and screams of our colleagues and friends but there was nothing we could do. After we heard the arrival of security men, we came out of the bush and identified ourselves.”

A student of Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, Jabiru Shehu, who was going to Talata Mafara from Sokoto, said their vehicle escaped “miraculously”

“We met four empty vehicles with some belongings including a phone and some travelling bags. We were there when some policemen from Tureta arrived at the scene.

“From what I heard, they were more than 50 people with the bandits because we were there also when some of the travellers who ran into the bush returned to the main road,” Shehu said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

