Bandits abduct Niger Information Commissioner



The Niger state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has been abducted at Tafa local government area of the state.

The Commissioner was said to have been abducted at about 1am on Monday from his home at Babban Tunga village.

Blueprint learnt that the abductors have not placed call to the family or demanded for ransom yet.

The Secretary to the Government of Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the incident in Minna.

He said, “He was kidnapped at the early hours of today at Babban Tunga in Tafa local government. The security are already on his trail and hope they would be able to trace and rescue him unhurt.”