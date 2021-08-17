Bandits’ attack: Matawalle vows to rescue victims

Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has expressed sadness over the abduction of 15 students and 4 staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura by suspected armed bandits last night, promising to rescue them safely.

In a statement signed by the Director General Public Enlightenment Media and Communications, Yusuf Idris, Governor Matawalle said his government will continue to strengthen efforts to provide security to all schools across the state.

Matawalle further lauded the security agencies for their prompt response to the security challenges.

The governor directed the security operatives in the state to intensify efforts and rescue all the abductees, promising to do everything humanly possible to rescue them unhurt.

The governor also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones to the attacks.