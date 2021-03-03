Bandits attack more Kaduna communities, kill 6

Bandits have attacked three villages in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), killing five people.

They also attacked a community in Kauru LGA, killing one resident.

Troops in jet fighters however, carried out air patrol along Kaduna -Birnin Gwari road, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun and Giwa LGAs, where some bandits were found and killed.

The air platform aimed at preventing further attacks and killing of innocent residents.



Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said in Kaduna on Tuesday that, “six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru local government areas, as reported by security agencies.

“In Igabi local government area, armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari. One Dahiru Saidu was left injured, and is now receiving treatment in a hospital. At Gwada village, Igabi local government area, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

“In another incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

“Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area. One resident known simply as “Likita” was shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured citizen a quick recovery.”

Speaking on the activities of the air force jet fighters, Aruwan said, “air missions conducted over Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun LGAs and Southern Kaduna area. Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas.



“Locations covered include Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Damari, Dogon Dawa, Kidandan, Galadimawa, Rikau, Yadi and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. Active bandit settlements with herds of cattle were spotted at Yadi in Giwa local government area, which were duly engaged. Ground troops reported a calm situation at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni.

“In another mission, air cover was provided for ground troops along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining settlements. The troops reported a calm situation, which was confirmed from thorough scans by the crew.

“Areas covered in the third mission were Kajuru, Kachia, Zonkwa, Manchok, Zangon Kataf and adjoining settlements. While herds of cattle were sighted west of Kachia, and at Zangon Kataf, no bandits’ activities were observed.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the operational feedback with thanks, and commended the crews for their consistent efforts and broad scope of operations.”

