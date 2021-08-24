Bandits’ attack on NDA: El-Rufai empathises with NDA, families of slain officers

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has expressed sadness and empathy at the Tuesday attack by bandits on Nigerian Defence Academy where two officers were killed and another was abducted, while the fourth sustained gunshot injury.

The Governor equally empathised with the family of the slain and abducted officers and the families of military officers that have lost their lives in the course of defending their fatherland, while urging citizens to assist the security agencies with information that would ease their operations.



Reacting to the attack in a statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan titled ‘Re: Security Breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy Architecture’, el-Rufai extends unreserved solidarity to the Nigerian Armed Forces and all security agencies for their sacrifices.



“The Kaduna state government has received with sadness the report of the unfortunate security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday 24th August 2021. The security breach at the Academy led to the death of two personnel and abduction of one officer.



“Being the host of the Academy and a partner in several spheres of national security and development, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has been briefed of the development, and on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna state, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the personnel who lost their lives.



“The Governor conveys heartfelt empathy to the Academy, and to the immediate families of the personnel, and also extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer. The government of Kaduna state extends its unreserved solidarity to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all security agencies who are making immense sacrifices on different fronts.



“The Government hereby appeals to the citizens of the state to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping, in the state and beyond. The Kaduna state government will continue to take actions considered imperative in the campaign against bandits throughout the state,” Governor el-Rufai said.