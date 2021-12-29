Bandits attack Zaria community, kidnap 3



Armed bandits on Wednesday attacked Wuciciri community in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state and kidnapped three people.

A resident in the village Musa Kalla told Blueprint that the bandits invaded the village around 2 am on Wednesday and kidnapped the victims who were commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S A W) popularly refered to as Maulud.



Effort to reach Kaduna state Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, for comment on the incident was not possible as calls put to his mobile didn’t go through.

Related

No tags for this post.