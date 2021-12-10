Bandits’ attacks: Buhari dispatches security chiefs to Sokoto, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-level security delegation to Sokoto and Katsina states in response to the recent spike in the activities of bandits.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, MalamGarba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, saying the delegation is made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services.

According to the presidential aide, the president expects an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo, are also on the delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.).